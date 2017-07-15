VIDEO: Pipe bands join forces at festival

Rothbury Highland Pipe Band joined forces with their friends from Neilston Pipe Band to welcome visitors to this year's Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

Despite the rain crowds still turned out to witness the pipers and drummers parade and play through the village centre.

Rothbury and Neilston Pipe Bands play at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival. Pictures by Jane Coltman

The Rothbury musicians have teamed up with their Scottish friends for many years to create the joint performance that has now become part of festival tradition.

Younger band members have this year benefited from drum harnesses thanks to a donation from the Festival.

