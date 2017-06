Upbeat performance in concert staged to recognise Learning Disability Week.

The Pottergate Centre in Alnwick hosted an Afternoon Tea in the Northumberland Hall where local groups were invited to perform.

Rhythm Stix perform in the Northumberland Hall. Picture by Jane Coltman

Among these was Rhythm Stix - a drumming group who work hard to produce a unique sound that has proven to be a hit with the public.

Their upbeat music certainly gave us the feel-good factor - we hope you feel the same.