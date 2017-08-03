VIDEO: Duchess of Northumberland launches new golf course

The Duchess of Northumberland officially launched The Alnwick Garden’s new adventure golf course, which features animatronic creatures and a walk-through hornets’ nest.

The attraction, called The Forgotten Garden, is inspired by nature and props include toadstools, a sleeping giant, a huge worm and a large broken flower pot. It also has a variety of sound effects.

The themed course, which boasts 13 holes, offers a challenging but fun experience for young and old alike.

It opened in June, but was officially launched yesterday afternoon by the Duchess with youngsters from The Garden’s Forget-Me-Not project, which delivers fun activities for children with additional needs.

And as a stamp of approval, the facility has recently won a prestigious Golden Trowel Award for its design.

The Duchess said: “I think the course is great and I think it is an example of how it is possible to combine something that is tasteful and fits in with The Alnwick Garden.

The Duchess of Northumberland launched the adventure golf course with youngsters from The Alnwick Garden's Forget-Me-Not project. Picture by Jane Coltman

“It brings another attraction to the area and anything extra that we can do for Alnwick has got to be good.

“I was involved in the design and the plan is to have the course open throughout the year and use it for events such as Hallowe’en and over the winter period.”

It is located adjacent to the existing garden shop and information centre and close to the Stuart Halbert Drop-in Centre. The course has been created by using onsite materials, including natural rocks, old stone and wood, and is built around existing trees.

One of the young people from the Forget-Me-Not project to try out the course was Amy Davison. The 15-year-old, from Guidepost, said: “I think it is a really good course and it is challenging in parts. I think it will really feed children’s imaginations.”

The walk-through hornets' nest. Picture by Jane Coltman

Entry to the course is £4.80 adults, £3.80 children or £17 family. The cost is reduced if a Garden ticket is purchased alongside it, while Friends of The Alnwick Garden also receive discounted entry.