'Man's Best Friend' took centre stage at the Percy Country Dog and Hound Show.

Lurchers, whippets, terriers and hounds......all of these and more were celebrated at the event in the pastures by Alnwick Castle.

One of the visitors to the Percy Country Dog and Hound Show, Pictures by Jane Coltman

There was a gun dog scurry, shows for a variety of breeds including terriers, spaniels and hounds and a selection of fun classes including 'Golden Oldie', 'Best Six Legs' and 'Dog most like its owner'.

Ella Holland won the young handlers class with her bitch Dotty

Not a bad backdrop for the show!

Summer Barnes and Red from Ashington with the rosette they won in the young handlers class

Loren Cook and her four lurchers

Bryan Dugdale and Alfie from Thropton won the Best Six Legs class

Catch me if you can!

Jamie Mingo with Cocoa and Narla who both won rosettes in the puppy classes

A cooling ice-cream was appreciated!