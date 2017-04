Anticipation is building as fans of The Alnwick Garden wait to hear when the blossom in the Cherry Orchard will be in full bloom.

Head gardener Trevor Jones reveals in this video when he thinks the blossom will be at its best. Will today's cold and rain mean it won't be at its peak for the Easter weekend? Lets see.....

Alnwick Garden head gardener Trevor Jones checks out the cherry tree blossom today. Picture by Jane Coltman