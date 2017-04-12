VIDEO: An EXCLUSIVE peek in the scary new Dragon Quest at Alnwick Castle.

Are you brave enough to stand your ground and face Northumberland’s most dangerous beast?

Rosie, the Alnwick Castle dragon, will be making her first appearance in Dragon Quest this Easter weekend. She likes her new home in the shadowy depths of the castle and she needs her beauty sleep - woe betide anyone that wakes her from her slumber!

Dragon Quest at Alnwick Castle Picture by Jane Coltman

As well as entering the dragon's lair, mini-knights and fair princesses can get into costume for thrills and spills in Knight’s Quest as well as participate in a huge array of additional activities, pottery and mediaeval tile-making, spine-chilling cellar visits and see beautiful paintings, exhibitions and grounds.

Another new feature for 2017 is the Alnwick Castle “On Location” tours, where you will visit the scenes of film and TV locations, such as Downton Abbey, Harry Potter and the Hollow Crown and hear amusing, off-camera filming anecdotes with an entertaining costumed guide.