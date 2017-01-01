VIDEO: Amble pier on fire

Hole burnt through wooden structure

Emergency services were called to a fire at Warkworth Harbour in Amble this morning (New Year's Day) to deal with a fire on the pier.

Fire at Amble Pier on New Year's Day. Picture by Jane Coltman

Arriving just after 8am they extinguished the fire which had burnt through the wood and then they cordoned off the area.

The damage has left a hole through which the sea is visible underneath.

Funded by English Partnerships, Amble Pier and Breakwater was completely refurbished in 2000.

Officially called Warkworth Harbour, Amble became Northumberland's most northern coal port in 1835.

