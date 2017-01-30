Victims of domestic abuse to be supported

Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services will support more victims of domestic abuse thanks to a three year grant of £73,073 from Lloyds Bank Foundation.

The grant will contribute towards the organisation’s day-to-day costs, increasing its capacity to help those experiencing domestic abuse and enabling front-line workers to deliver high quality services to those most in need.

Georgia Evans, CEO of Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services, said: “This grant provides us with the stability and support so that we can do more to help people affected by domestic abuse.

“The grant will ensure that we have dedicated staff to answer incoming calls and deal with administrative tasks. This will free up our front-line staff to support more people and reach isolated victims in rural communities. Our staff will be able to provide one-to-one practical and emotional support that victims need.”