Vice-chairman role for county councillor Wendy

Northumberland County Councillor for Longhoughton, Wendy Pattison, has been elected as vice-chairman of NIFCA (Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority).

Commenting on the appointment, she said: “It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to be a part of the team.

“NIFCA’s work is vitally important for all of our fishing villages including Boulmer, Craster and Newton-by-the-Sea, which are all in the Longhoughton ward.”

Coun Pattison was elected last month, at NIFCA’s quarterly meeting in Newbiggin.

NIFCA chairman Les Weller said: “I am delighted to welcome Wendy as my vice-chairman. In her time with the authority, she has shown a keen interest in the important work which we carry out and I am sure she will make a significant contribution.”

NIFCA is one of 10 IFCAs in England and its district extends from the River Tyne to the Scottish border out to six nautical miles and up to the normal tidal limit of estuaries. Visit www.nifca.gov.uk