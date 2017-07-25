Venues across the village become galleries for Belford Arts Festival

Have your say

The inaugural Belford Arts Festival, which took place over the weekend, was hailed a success by organisers, even given the adverse weather.

And while the main focus for the arts event was Saturday and Sunday, there are more events taking place through until this weekend.

Organiser Fiona Renner-Thompson said: “The festival was an astonishing success considering the weather. We had high visitor numbers.

“The marquee flooded, but everyone donned wet weather gear and plodded on regardless.

“The artists did well and everyone wants the event to go ahead next year.

“It was lovely to see the shop fronts full and the empty shop in the high street being utilised.”

Three artists are exhibiting all this week as well; Nevill and Matt Wilson are showing in the Belford Hidden History Museum while Judi Rutherford, from South Charlton, is in Belford Interiors’ shop window.

There are 13 gardens open to the public tomorrow and on Thursday (£3 entry) and a talk about the architect of Belford Hall takes place on Thursday night in the hall at 7.30pm.

For classical music lovers, there is a choral concert in St Mary’s Church in aid of church funds at 7.30pm on Saturday.

For information on events still to come, visit facebook.com/BelfordArtsFestival/