Vegetarian project one of first to land grant

A tasty new project to educate people about the health and economic benefits of vegetarian cooking has just received one of the first grants from the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum’s Small Grants Opportunity scheme.

The Veggie Table project, based at the Jubliee Hall, Rothbury, will provide a two-course vegetarian meal, recipes and nutritional information to educate meat eaters that vegetarian food is great.

Julia Wood, from the project, said: “The three things we hope to achieve from this project is to increase vegetarian choices in Rothbury at a reasonable price when dining out and to offer a sociable eating experience which local people will enjoy as well as spreading the word about healthy, nutritious food everyone can cook at home.”

To find out more about the fund or how to apply, contact Fiona Calder on 01289 304141 or bvforum@hotmail.co.uk