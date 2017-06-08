Vandals damage shop windows

Police are appealing for information after vandals targeted a series of shops and offices in Alnwick town centre, leaving a hefty repair bill.

Overnight on Saturday, windows of numerous premises along Market Street and Bondgate Within were smashed.

Alnwick Rural East Neighbourhood Officer PC Stuart Bruce said: “We are appealing for information after this spate of criminal-damage offences in Alnwick.

“Some of the windows are very large and the repair bill will run into hundreds of pounds.

“There is no evidence of any missiles. Most of the damages were at knee height and were probably kicked, while one was higher up and may have been punched.”

It is not the first time this has happened, with numerous Alnwick businesses having windows smashed last summer.