VACCINATIONS: Remember GP for flu jabs

As acting chairman of the Patient Participation Partnership for the newly-formed Alnwick Medical Group, I was delighted to hear that the new practice has secured the earliest possible delivery of 2017 adult flu vaccinations from their suppliers.

The practice orders a flu vaccination for every single one of their eligible patients and, as acting chairman, I would encourage those patients to use surgery clinicians in order to receive their seasonal flu vaccination from the practice which holds their overall medical record.

While vaccinations may be available from retail outlets such as supermarkets and pharmacies, I would urge patients to go to the open clinics that have been arranged and ensure that the vaccines purchased by the surgery are not wasted.

As a community activist, it is great to see co-operation between public and voluntary sectors.

Alnwick Medical Group and NEED Community Transport are working together to provide shuttle buses to the surgery in Alnwick for its open clinic on Saturday, September 16.

The 16-seater coaches will operate from Longhoughton and Shilbottle to bring patients to the Flu Fayre on that day, which is open between 9am and 2pm.

There will be another shuttle bus service from the market place in Alnwick, which will operate every 15 minutes.

Also, Seahouses will benefit from an open clinic for eligible patients on Flu Fayre day, between 9am and 12pm on Saturday, September 16. Another shuttle bus service will operate from Embleton to ensure that as many people can be vaccinated as possible.

There will be more open clinics during the following week at surgeries in Alnwick, Embleton, Longhoughton and Seahouses

If you are eligible, please consider your GP practice as the first option.

Kelvin Rushworth,

Acting chairman, patient participation partnership,

Alnwick Medical Group