Vacancies to be filled on town council

Two vacancies exist on Alnwick Town Council for new councillors.

These vacancies are in the Castle ward and the council is looking to fill the positions, which will run until May 2021, by co-option.

Anyone interested in being considered for one of the vacancies is requested to make an application in writing, setting out why they would like to be a councillor, in not more than 500 words.

Applications must be submitted to Bill Batey, chief officer and town clerk, Room 5, 27 Fenkle Street, Alnwick, NE66 1HW, or emailed to aln wicktownclerk@btconnect.com, not later than noon next Wednesday (September 13). A decision will be made by the council next Thursday.

Anyone wishing to find out more about what is involved in being a councillor and how the town council operates is asked to contact Bill via the above email or on 07971 810267 to arrange an informal discussion.

The town council is made up of 18 councillors and has an annual budget of some £300,000.