A five-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after paramedics were taken to Holy Island by a lifeboat crew.

Berwick lifeboat was alerted at 11.25am to transport the ambulance crew there because the tidal causeway was flooded.

At the time, some of the lifeboat crew were at Carr Rock preparing for Sunday's lifeboat fete, while other crew members quickly made their way to the station.