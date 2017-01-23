UPDATE: Road reopens after crash, but lights in place

A stretch of road in Northumberland, which has been closed for most of the day after a crash, has reopened with temporary traffic lights in place.

Police were called out to a collision involving a JCB digger and a car on the B6344 bridge over Black Burn, near to Coquet Brae and Pauperhaugh Farm house at Pauperhaugh, at 7.49am.

The road had been closed with local diversions in place, but it is now open and traffic lights are in place on the Black Burn bridge.

On his Facebook page, Rothbury councillor Steven Bridgett posted: ‘The bridge itself has been inspected and the weight of the digger has pushed the parapet away from the road. This means that there will have to be traffic lights placed on the bridge along with concrete barriers.’