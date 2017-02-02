Update on debts owed and written off

Northumberland County Council has written off almost £500,000 of debt so far this financial year, according to a new report.

As at December 31, the local authority has written off debts totalling £495,465.61 so far in 2016/17. The total for the whole of 2015/16 was £1.44million, down from more than £2million in the three previous years.

At December 31, the council was owed £9.184million by its sundry debtors, £4.190million of which was past due.

Again, this is down on last year, when, at the same point, the authority was owed £15.491million.

Five customers have past due balances of more than £100,000 at December 31 – there were five as at September 30, 2016, four as at June 30, 2016, six as at January 31, 2016, seven as at September 30, 2015, and eight as at June 30, 2015, representing around 73 per cent of the total debt past due.