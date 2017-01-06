UPDATE: More details on mystery of the man found in a van in Northumberland

Police are continuing to investigate the mystery of the man was found in a van in Northumberland earlier this week.

It was reported at 3.38pm on Monday, January 2, that a man had been found in the back of a van by a member of the public.



The van was parked next to Low Leam Farm in West Woodburn between Hexham and Bellingham.



The man was found with some ties to his ankles and wrists but was in a confused state and unable to say how this had happened.



The 29-year-old man from the Durham area was taken to NSEC hospital in Cramlington as a precaution with a minor injury. He does not recall anything after 2.30pm on New Year's Day when he was driving in the Durham area.



The van, a purple Mercedes Vito 109 CDI Compact panel van, registration NJ54VFB, had been spotted travelling northbound on the A1 on Monday, January 2 at 6.15am.



The van was then seen parked at the site in West Woodburn sometime around 7.30am the same morning. It was not damaged and had not been in a collision, and is being forensically examined.



Officers are working with the victim to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred and are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help police with their inquiries.



Police would like to reassure the public that reports of such incidents are extremely unusual.



Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 588 020117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.