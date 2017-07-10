UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after crash in Northumberland

A man was airlifted to hospital after a crash on the B6341 between Thropton and Rothbury.

7.30pm: A man in one of the vehicles, believed to be in his 30s, was flown to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary by the Great North Air Ambulance with possible chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

Another person was injured but and was treated at the scene.

The road remains closed.

3.30pm: The two-vehicle collision has closed the road and diversions are in place.

Police received the report at around 2.30pm and officers are in attendance along with fire-service and ambulance personnel.

There is no information on any injuries as yet, although it has been reported that the Great North Air Ambulance was seen in the area.