UPDATE: Controlled explosion after hazardous chemicals found at college

A controlled explosion was carried out today after hazardous chemicals were found at a college.

A member of staff at Newcastle College raised concern about the storage of some chemicals in Newcastle College, following advice which had been issued nationally about the storage of particular chemicals used at schools and colleges across the country.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) removed the materials this morning and, as a precaution, carried out a controlled explosion on the Town Moor.

Roads around in the area were closed for a short time to allow the incident to be dealt with safely. Residents were not evacuated but were informed about the incident.

Chief Inspector Dave Morrison said: "I would like to stress there was nothing untoward or suspicious about this incident. A diligent member of staff raised concern and as a precaution the chemicals were disposed of safely by explosives ordnance disposal.

"I'd like to thank local residents and people in the area for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident as we appreciate there will have been some disruption for them."