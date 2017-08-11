UPDATE: Abnormal load's journey through North East tonight cancelled

The transportation of an abnormal load, which was due to cause major traffic disruption on the A1 and A19 tonight (Friday), has been postponed.

The 223-tonne transformer was due to travel at around 10mph from Stella West Substation in Newcastle at 9.30pm, to Swan Hunters Berth at Wallsend, closing the southbound carriageway of the A19 from Holystone to Wallsend along with the Silverlink roundabout for 12 hours from 8pm tonight.

But according to Northumbria Police, it has been cancelled due to a vehicle issue and will be rescheduled for a later date.