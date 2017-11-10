Upcoming food events at two Northumberland venues

Christmas may be a few weeks away yet, but there’s plenty to do beforehand at Cragend Farm, the model farm built by Lord Armstrong of Cragside.

Mary Wilkins will be holding lunches and courses showcasing her favourite time of year; with autumnal fruit from the hedgerows and trees, there are plenty of delicous chutneys and fruity gins to be made.

A Winter Warmers lunch and demonstration takes place at the farm next Thursday, November 16, followed by Canapés and Cocktails, the final class of 2017, at Cragend Grange on Friday, December 8.

To book, contact 01669 621533 or www.cragendfarm.co.uk

Private cookery classes are also available so if you would like to learn how to cook or even brush up your skills in a specific area of cooking, the team can come to your house for a three-hour class with all the ingredients required for the class.

Visit www.marywilkinscookery.co.uk for details or to book.

Mary will also cook for canapé parties in December so be quick to inquire if you wish to hold a party of your own.

Elsewhere, North East Chef of the Year Andrew Wilkinson is returning to the Old Dairy in Ford this month for two special suppers.

Wilkinson, who won the award in 2009, is head chef at Artisan in Newcastle and now cooks at the Old Dairy twice a month.

His style of cooking relies a great deal on fresh, often foraged ingredients and he is particularly keen to use game and meat from local country estates.

The suppers take place on Monday and Tuesday. For bookings contact 01890 820325 or 07710 902905.