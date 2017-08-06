University recognises sustainability expert Kate

The work of a north-Northumberland-based sustainability expert has been recognised by Newcastle University at its celebratory awards event.

Cairns Consultancy, which is run by Kate Cairns, was highly commended for excellent contractor performance in the category Contribution to Ethical, Social and Environmental Responsibility.

Kate, from Newton-by-the-Sea, was a CEEQUAL Verifier on the Urban Sciences Building (USB) project; a flagship development for Newcastle University on the Science Central site. It gained a ‘very good’ CEEQUAL Award earlier this year.

CEEQUAL is an awards and assessment scheme for improving the sustainability performance of civil engineering, landscaping and public realm projects.

The USB will house an array of sustainability research, including the Urban Observatory – the UK’s largest set of publicly available, real time urban data.

Recognising Kate’s success, Penny Marshall, Institution of Civil Engineers North East regional director, said: “This award shows that Kate is a fantastic ambassador for civil engineering and a wonderful role model for young women.

“She has already been awarded Fellowship of the Institution of Civil Engineers – our highest grade of membership, which is the ultimate mark of distinction for civil engineers. She has achieved this while running her own sustainability consultancy and bringing up a family. She is proof that women can succeed and indeed thrive in our industry.”

On top of this, Kate was recently awarded Chartered Environmentalist (CEnv) status from the Society for the Environment.

Delighted Kate said: “Chartered status gives credit to my work and on-going ambition to protect and enhance our precious and fragile environment.”