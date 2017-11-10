Ultrafast for new housing

New housing developments in Northumberland will be able to get some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK following a deal between Openreach and developers.

Openreach, the business responsible for Britain’s largest phone and broadband network, is answering a call to build fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology capable of ultrafast speeds up to one gigabit per second (1Gbps) for properties on sites in locations including Ponteland, as well as Blyth, Cramlington and Bomarsund.

The agreements are part of an Openreach initiative agreed with the UK Government and the Home Builders Federation to connect all new UK housing developments of 30 properties or more with ultrafast fibre broadband.

As well as the six schemes in Northumberland, Openreach has made FTTP technology available to more than 2,000 developments nationwide since the partnership launched last year.

Kim Mears, managing director of infrastructure delivery at Openreach, said: “An ultrafast broadband network will be a major boost for these sites by ensuring that people living and working there have quick access to some of the fastest speeds available.

“It reflects our commitment to ensuring that Northumberland and the UK has a first-class network, capable of delivering the latest communication services for households, businesses and other organisations.”