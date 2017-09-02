Tying the knot with a DIY vintage-style wedding day

Hand-crafted decorations, retro furniture and their own artwork – a happy couple tied the knot with a DIY vintage 1950s wonderland wedding.

The quirky affair was a truly memorable occasion for Katie Hall and Samuel Crosby.

Katie with her father in the wedding car.

The bride and groom had their ceremony at Alnwick’s St Michael’s Church, followed by the reception at Rennington Village Hall, on July 29.

Katie, who is from Alnwick but lives in Seaton Burn with Samuel, said: “The wedding was certainly a little unusual. We did absolutely everything ourselves and we used local suppliers where possible.

“Rennington Hall was completely empty and over three days we transformed it.

“Myself, family and friends hand-crafted all the decorations, such as bunting, and we hired all the tables, chairs, china and glassware, etc.

The happy couple. Picture by Belle Art Photography

“In the bar room of the hall, we filled it with all our own furniture and artwork from our home, as we are into antiques and retro furniture. We even took our Chesterfield sofas and coffee table, along with wall mirrors and photographs.

“The cake had flamingos and pineapples on, along with images of our two cats and dog. Our sausage dog was there, along with my auntie’s dog – and I had 12 bridesmaids!”

Katie, 28, wore a re-worked original vintage dress from Vintage at Number 18, in Newcastle. Her hair was done by Jenz Hair Salon, at Village Farm, Shilbottle; Plush Beauty, also Shilbottle, did her eye-lashes; and her make-up was done by @kellyblickmua and Nikki Louise.

Samuel, 27, looked dapper in his suit from Only & Sons.

The wedding party. Picture by Belle Art Photography

A friend and one of the bridesmaids helped with the flowers, from Team Valley Flower Market, while Cake Stories, Jesmond, did the cake.

Guests were treated to an afternoon tea, by Margaret Smith, from Belford, followed by an evening hogroast, from The Spitting Pig, at Morpeth

The Yellow Taxi, from Alnwick, and coaches from Travelsure were used for transport, while the wedding car was supplied by Brooklands Wedding Cars, in Durham.

Entertainment was provided by Martha Hill, who busks in Newcastle, and Manchester-based band, Jive Swings.

Mr and Mrs Crosby in their wedding car. Picture by Belle Art Photography

Photographs were taken by Belle Art Photography.

The eye-catching cake.

Katie with her bridesmaids. Picture by Belle Art Photography