Two women and a dog gear up for fund-raiser

Two hardy fund-raisers who are tackling a gruelling charity bike ride will be joined by an unusual team member – the office dog.

Tania Conway and Jane Potts, who help run NFU Mutual’s Alnwick branch, are taking on a 500-mile cycle around northern Scotland next month, in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

And they will have man’s best friend for company, as Lexi the pooch will also be taking part – travelling in a specially made tag-along that will be attached to Jane’s bike.

They aim to complete the North Coast 500, which starts and ends in Inverness, in seven days, setting off on July 2.

Jane said: “It will provide numerous challenges including distance, challenging terrain, unpredictable weather, wild highland beasts and of course the midges.”

The Alnwick branch of the NFU Mutual, which is also headed up by Miriam McGregor, has adopted HospiceCare as its Charity of the Year 2017.

To launch the fund-raising efforts, a charity golf day is being staged at Alnwick Castle Golf Club on Saturday. A four-ball is £80 per team. To check availability, call 01665 602281.

Jane said: “Our aim is to raise at least £3,000 over the year, supporting the delivery of 120 hours of Hospice at Home services. “

To make a donation, visit mydonate.bt.com/teams/nfualnwick

The hospice is an independent palliative care charity, with day therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick.

Julie Frost, from HospiceCare, said “It is fantastic that NFU Mutual is supporting our fund-raising efforts.

“I still can’t quite believe that Jane is taking her beloved dog with her on the bike ride.”