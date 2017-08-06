Two women and a dog conquer cycle challenge

Have your say

Two women and a dog have conquered a 524-mile cycle ride around Scotland, in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

NFU Mutual Alnwick business partners, Jane Potts and Tania Conway, accompanied by faithful office pooch Lexi, took seven-and-a-half days to complete the challenge last month.

They cycled for a total of 51-and-a-half-hours, with a climb of more than 30,000 feet.

So far they have raised approximately £1,500 for the cause.

When asked if they had any adventures along the way, Jane said: “We saw a killer sheep doing yoga, Tania fell off her bike on a railway line crossing and I got run off the road by a car.

“Despite these incidents, it was a fantastic experience and Tania and I feel proud that we are able to do this for HospiceCare.

“Lexi was a complete superstar and we both loved having her with us on our Scottish adventure.”

The Alnwick branch of NFU Mutual has selected HospiceCare North Northumberland as its Charity of the Year 2017.

To help the office raise as much money as possible for the hospice, which has day therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick, visit mydonate.bt.com/teams/nfualnwick