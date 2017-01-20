Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Alnwick this afternoon.

The incident happened along South Road, close to St Paul’s Catholic schools.

Three fire crews – one each from Alnwick, Amble and Pegswood – were called to the scene, after receiving a call at 2.55pm.

The roof was cut off one of the vehicles to allow paramedics inside, a Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

A diversion was put in place, but the road is now reopen.

A Northumbria Police spokesman was unable to comment about injuries at this stage.