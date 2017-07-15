Two people charged with attempted murder of man seriously injured in Northumberland

A man and a woman have been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with serious injuries at a coastal location in Northumberland.

The casualty was discovered in a field in the Cresswell area on the morning of Monday, July 10 and after the emergency services were called, he was taken to hospital.

Richard James Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way, South Shields, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, also in South Shields, have both been charged and are due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court in Bedlington on Monday morning.

Two others arrested as part of the police investigation have now been released.