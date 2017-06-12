TV presenter to open new visitor centre

A renowned TV presenter and cameraman will officially open a state-of-the-art visitor centre.

Simon King OBE, who specialises in nature documentaries, will unveil Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s new Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

The venue’s previous building was damaged in an arson attack in 2010.

The official opening is on Friday, June 23, and is strictly an invite only event.

The reserve, which is currently closed, will re-open to the public from 9am on Saturday, June 24, giving people the chance to see the new discovery centre.

The whole build project has been made possible by numerous donations, including a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly through all weathers to construct the new eco-friendly wildlife discovery centre.

The facility will provide a focus for wildlife watching, education and engagement and act as a gateway to Druridge Bay’s wildlife experience.