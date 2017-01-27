Trustees are wanted to join village group

More trustees are wanted to join a community organisation, with the aim of developing a key village venue, including the possible creation of a skate park or multi-use games area (MUGA).

Longhoughton Village Development Trust is holding its AGM at Westfield Park on Thursday, February 2, at 7pm.

The board of trustees will present details of its development plan for Westfield Park.

A spokesman for the board said: “The trustees’ vision is to develop the site to be a vibrant centre for the area as a village hall and sports centre.

“The trustees have already discussed the possibility of developing Westfield Park’s children’s facilities. A MUGA or skate park is a possibility, although the thinking needs to be developed further and there may well need to be a further round of public consultation.

“The trust will need to work closely with the parish council in coming to this decision.

“The board of trustees that is elected at the AGM will certainly be taking forward the development plan, and a MUGA or skate park – but not both – will hopefully be a main strand of the plan.”

During the meeting, the board will make its annual report and present the accounts.

In addition, there are five special resolutions, proposed by the trustees, to be put to the meeting to change some articles in the present constitution.

One of the resolutions proposed is a name change, from Longhoughton Village Development Trust to Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre Trust.

It is felt that the new name is a better description of the responsibility of the board and the purpose of the trust.

The AGM is open to anyone in the area and all are welcome. Only members can vote but those who are not members can sign up to become members before the meeting starts. There is no membership fee. Refreshments available from 6.45pm.

The spokesman added: “The trustees are hoping for a large turnout. Three of the eight existing trustees will retire at the meeting and it hoped to elect up to seven more.”