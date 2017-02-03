TRUST: Status means expansion

The Trustees of Community@NE66 Charitable Trust would like to share their good news. Last month the organisation gained Charitable Incorporated Organisation status (reg. 1171202) from the Charities Commission.

The trust works in partnership with Northumberland Youth Service (Northumberland County Council) to provide the community and youth development work housed in Alnwick Community Centre, with satellite projects in Alnwick town.

Trustees can now support the development of new programmes for children, young people and the community of Alnwick, and also expand support services and activities into the greater North Northumberland area.

The trustees would like to thank all who have supported this application.

To find out more about our services follow us on Facebook, Communityat NE66.

Hannah Moeini,

Community@NE66 Charitable Trust