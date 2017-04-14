Tributes paid to grandma with a passion for gardening

A well-known retired hairdresser and horticulturist has died, aged 74.

Dianne Snaith, from Alnwick, passed away ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ on Thursday, March 30.

She leaves behind husband of 48 years Alan, her daughter Kelly Fearon and three grandchildren, Conall, Isla and Caitlin.

Her funeral will be held at St Michael’s Church, Alnwick, on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by a burial at the town’s cemetery and refreshments/tea at The Oaks Hotel.

Kelly paid tribute to her mum, who cherished her family and enjoyed gardening.

Kelly said: “She was always there when you needed her. She would chat to anybody, especially about gardening. She was very chatty, very friendly and very easy to get along with.

“Following her passing, there has been a lot of kind words and cards. I think it is reflective of how well known and how well thought of she was. Everyone has been saying what a lovely person she was.”

Dianne was born in Shilbottle in 1942 and was the only child to Tom and Margaret Pearson. She married Alan at the village’s St James Church in 1968 and moved to Alnwick. The couple lived in Stott Street all their married lives.

After leaving school, she was given a job at Waldon’s hairdressers in Alnwick.

She took over the business and continued for 20 years, before quitting the shop and working independently. She gave up hairdressing in her 50s to look after her poorly mum.

Gardening was Dianne’s biggest hobby and her garden was jam-packed with flowers. She loved going to The Alnwick Garden too.

Dianne was well known around the town for walking her two miniature dachshunds, Frankie and Charlie.