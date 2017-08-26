Dial a Ride service to launch as a trial

A new Dial a Ride service is starting in Wooler on a six-month trial basis.

The scheme, operated by NEED Ltd, is for Hordenside residents and it will run each Tuesday (unless it falls on a bank holiday), from September 5 to the middle of April.

The service will pick up residents from their home between 9.15am and 9.30am, arriving into the village for 9.45am, and then returning at 10.55am. Pick up times will be agreed before travel.

To be able to use the bus, which is wheelchair friendly, you will need to be a registered passenger, costing £9 a year. There is also a £1 each-way fare, payable to the driver, although users with a concessionary pass do not need to pay this.

The service will be reviewed to see how well it meets local need. For more details, call 01665 605780, 10am to 2pm, Monday to Thursday.

At Wooler Parish Council on Monday, the meeting heard that there is a chance that it could be extended to other areas if the trial is a success.