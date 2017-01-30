Trainer set to launch children’s bootcamps

A personal trainer is launching school-holiday bootcamps for children to promote the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.

Alnwick-based instructor Olly Dial is starting the classes in the February half-term, with the aim of making the sessions light-hearted and inclusive for all abilities.

The 36-year-old wants to show youngsters that exercise can be enjoyable, through a range of fun workouts.

The bootcamps will be aimed at two age groups: seven-to-12-year-olds, and 13-to-16-year-olds.

Olly, of Olly Dial Elite Fitness, said: “I want to promote the benefits of exercise to children.

“These days, a lot of youngsters have things like computers and tablets which stop them from going out and being active.

“There has been a lot in the news recently that childhood obesity is on the rise, so I think the time is right to do this and I hope that the children enjoy the light-hearted and fun classes that I have planned for them.

“I have had a lot of people at my adult bootcamps who have said that their children would like to do a bootcamp too, so I have decided to launch the classes in the February half-term, with the aim of holding them each school holiday. The sessions will be suitable for all abilities and experiences.”

The junior bootcamps expand Olly’s list of fitness sessions, which include an online plan, as well as one-to-one and group classes for adults, delivered from his Bondgate Within-based studio, above Iceland.

The children’s bootcamps will run from Monday, February 20, to Saturday, February 25. Classes at the studio will be from noon to 1pm for the seven-to-12-year age group, and 1pm to 2pm for the older children.

Participants are encouraged to do all six sessions, with each class costing £5. To book a place, call Olly on 07557 872357 or leave a message on Olly Dial Elite Fitness Facebook page.