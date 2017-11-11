TRAFFIC: Solution may soon be found

Re: The letter from Alison Holland last week regarding the plan that McDonald’s was supposed to pay to alter the roadway to alleviate the build-up of traffic near Lionheart Enterprise Park.

She will be pleased to know that I have raised this matter with our county councillor, Trevor Thorne, on two occasions at our parish council meetings.

As yet, there has been no satisfactory reply.

Hopefully, as this problem has been highlighted by you again in the press we may soon have a solution.

Sheila Robertson,

Parish councillor