Traders urged to stay open late for festive celebrations

Alnwick traders are being encouraged to stay open later this weekend, as the town’s Christmas celebrations get into full swing.

Tomorrow, the town will come alive with seasonal sparkle when the festive lights are switched on in the Market Place at 7pm.

Then, on Saturday, the popular grand lantern parade, led by Spark, will make a welcome return.

This magical live music, light and movement spectacular will begin at The Alnwick Garden and then go through the town and into the Market Place, creating a spectacular visual feast.

People are encouraged to gather at The Garden from 5.15pm, with the parade starting a little while later. The parade is being paid for by The Garden, as a gift to the town.

The lights switch-on and the lantern parade – both free to attend – are set to attract large crowds and Carlo Biagioni, Alnwick Chamber of Trade chairman, is urging town-centre businesses to keep their doors open for the evening events.

He said: “It would be great if as many shops as possible stayed open late tomorrow and on Saturday, as many people will be in Alnwick and it would create a more cheerful Christmas atmosphere.”

Alnwick boasts one of the region’s best displays of Christmas lights and tomorrow’s switch-on celebrations begin from 6pm.