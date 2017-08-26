Tractor cavalcade to round-off Glendale Show

A display of 100 years of agricultural history will end the landmark Glendale Show on Bank Holiday Monday.

A cavalcade of 12 tractors representing the continuity fired up by the Fordson brand will parade round the main ring as a conclusion to the excitement of the day.

Farmer Ian Harvey, of Shotton Farm, Mindrum, has organised the parade, together with vintage enthusiasts from across the Borders.

He has collected earlier examples of the famous line covering a century of development. Each tractor has been lovingly restored and looked after and will be proceeding under its own power in front of the crowds.

Starting in 1917, when Henry Ford started to make Fordsons, the range of assembled tractors will represent every decade of the century, starting with the Fordson Model F, through various Fords and to the New Hollands which continue the breed today.

Ian said: “I have always collected tractors and the 12 we will show represents one for each decade of almost continuous production by Fordson and its successors.”

One hundred years ago a Model F was a 20 horsepower machine but today the new Holland will have around 400 horse power. The early Model F Fordson cost around £150 and is now worth about £5,000. Today you would be lucky to get a New Holland for £60,000, with many being more than £1million.

Ian continued: “To start a Model F in cold weather farmers often had to light a fire under the engine to warm the oil. They had to be hand-cranked with petrol then run on kerosene. They were not always poplar with farmers but they could go all day and did the work of a team of horses.

“My earliest Fordson is a Model N, produced in 1936. This tractor was probably the most important farm tractor in Britain during World War Two.”

Rachel Tait, Glendale Agricultural Society secretary, said: “We are are so excited by the parade; what better way to end an historic milestone in the Show’s history that with a procession of farm tractors that spans most of those years. This is also the first time we have ever mounted such a display of historic farm machinery.”

In addition during the day, entertainment around the showground will include:

· Paul Swift Precision Driving

· Mounted police display

· Fell racing for both children and adults

· Foxhound display

· Rural crafts

· Countryside marquee

· Craft marquee

· Speciality food marquee

· British Legion Parade

· Vintage machinery

· Fairground

· Chainsaw carving

· Live music

· Children’s entertainment