Town council needs you – to fill six vacancies

Alnwick Town Council has six councillor vacancies which it is hoping to fill by co-option after the end-of-term departure of five members.

At their April meeting, the council heard the positions will become vacant when the current four-year term closes at the end of the month. Councillors agreed to complete the process as quickly as possible, rather than delay it another month.

Paul Allcroft

The council is made up of 18 councillors and has an annual budget of around £300,000.

It runs the local cemetery, most play areas and allotments and has responsibility for floral displays, local seats, bins, bus shelters, memorials, town twinning and civic events such as Remembrance Sunday.

Three of the vacancies are in the Castle Ward, two are in the Clayport Ward and one is in the Hotspur Ward and positions will run until May 2021.

Anyone interested in being considered for one of the vacancies is asked to make an application in writing stating which ward they would like to be considered for and setting out why they would like to be a councillor.

Anne Shilton

Applications, of no more than 500 words, must be sent to Bill Batey, Chief Officer and Town Clerk, Room 5, 27 Fenkle Street, Alnwick, NE66 2HW or emailed to alnwicktownclerk@btconnect.com before 5pm on Monday, May 8.

Anyone wanting to find out more about what is involved in being a councillor and how the Town Council operates should contact Bill via the above email or on 07971 810267, to arrange an informal discussion. A briefing has also been arranged on Tuesday, May 2, at 7pm in the Mechanics Institute, Percy Street, Alnwick, which anyone interested can attend.

DEPARTING COUNCILLORS

The five departing Alnwick Town councillors were given a fond farewell by Mayor Alan Symmonds at last week’s council meeting.

Pat Holt

Paul Allcroft, who became a town councillor in June 2013 and represents the council on the Alnwick Food Festival sub-group, was thanked for his contribution, wisdom and appropriate comments.

Susan Bell was praised for her concern for the environment and care of the town.

Ann Shilton joined in 2014 but work commitments have clashed with council meetings.

Long-standing councillor Ken Moore joined in 2002 and served as Mayor between 2006 and 2007 and was thanked for doing a first-rate job.

Susan Bell

Pat Holt was co-opted onto the council in June 2013. Coun Symmonds said: “You’ve always been an advocate for those residents who use public transport and your views on their behalf will be missed at meetings.”

Coun Holt said: “It has been a privilege to work with you all and you should be very proud of the way you operate. I really and sincerely thank you.”