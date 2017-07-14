Town-centre photo shop snaps up new equipment

A long-running Alnwick photography shop has invested in new equipment to bring 21st-century technology to the area.

It comes as Doreen and Phillip Ginger, of PD Quick, mark their 21st year in the business.

In association with Fujifilm, PD Quick is rebranding and diversifying to bring a host of new services and products, including mugs, T-shirts, photo books and more to their newly redesigned and refurbished shop, on Bondgate Within.

Phillip said: “Customers are already enjoying the new brighter and more spacious layout in store, but to accommodate those people who find the nine-to-five shop hours difficult on a regular basis, PD Quick is now also offering a click-and-collect service using Fujifilm’s free, recently upgraded, easy-to-use app.”

This Saturday, people are invited to come along and meet Mr Appy – Fujifilm’s Imagine app character – who will be wandering around Bondgate Within and the Market Place with balloons, promo gifts and other things, giving children and adults alike a fun photo opportunity.

At the same time, Phillip, Doreen and colleague Steven Wilson – who has been with the business and giving customers on-hand technical advice for eight years – will be around to welcome everyone who wants to make use of the new kiosks.

In addition to this, PD Quick is offering a special in-store discounted rate on all photo processing for the whole week.

Phillip and Doreen want customers to know that the retail side of the business is still as important as ever.

Cameras, binoculars and optics, frames and photo accessories are still available for sale in the new display units and counters.

PD Quick offers a range of processing and development services, such as passport, Visa and ID photographs; prints; canvases; and image recovery, among other things.

The shop also offers laptop and PC servicing, including virus/malware removal; installation of new hardware; and transferal of data from an old device to a new.

The shop is open Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 5pm, but closed Sundays. For details, visit the company’s website or call 01665 602600. The Fujifilm Imagine mobile app can be downloaded from the website.