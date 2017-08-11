Tourism venture attracts objections

Plans for a tourism venture in north Northumberland have already attracted a number of objections, many from people living outside the county.

The proposed development, for land north of the hamlet of Tughall Steads, will provide ‘high-quality serviced camping and bunk barn accommodation for visitors and tourists to Northumberland’.

Although within a working farm, the hamlet as it currently stands was redeveloped in 2004, making use of existing farm buildings and some new infill, to create residential units around a courtyard.

The new scheme would be split over three areas – the stackyard, croft one (to the east) and the smaller croft two (to the west).

The stackyard would feature two bunk barns and six four-berth timber camping pods, croft one would contain a third bunk barn, seven family camping yurts and five car-parking spaces, while another 16 car-parking spaces will be in croft two.

However, the scheme has already sparked more than 40 objections on the county-council planning portal.

Kate Combe, from Hexham, said: ‘I have visited this hamlet numerous times over the years. I feel this is an inappropriate development for this rural setting.’

Jayne Booth, from Huddersfield, said: ‘I object to this planning on the grounds that, it is out of keeping with the hamlet, it is being built on greenbelt which will not only spoil the local environment it will also impact on the peacefulness.’