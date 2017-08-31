TOUR OF BRITAIN 2017: Free events to be held as county welcomes Tour

Exciting free events and activities will be held in communities along the route of the Tour of Britain cycle race to celebrate its arrival in the county next week.

Monday’s events will focus on all things pedal-powered and provide residents with the perfect opportunity to have a go at cycling.

In Alnwick, from 10am, there will be a series of attractions in Bondgate Within including The 3 SIXTY stunt-riding team. Bring your kids along to try out balance bikes with Active Northumberland or watch a cycle-powered juice-maker in action.

Spinning cycling sessions will be taking place at Willowburn Sports Centre. It is hoped that members will together be able to clock up the total 815-mile distance of the Tour of Britain.

People are also invited to bring their bikes to the Bike Dr for a free health check.

Meanwhile, in Rothbury, from 10.30am on Church Street, there will be music, crafts, street performers, a Vintage 3 wheeler morgan and a bookstall. There will be children’s sports at 1.30pm (meet outside the parish hall) while free balance-bike sessions will be open for three to five-year-olds at Rothbury Kindergarten, between 2pm to 3pm. To book a place, call 01669 621462.

Meanwhile, businesses in Alnwick are urged to dress their shop window in a Tour of Britain theme. Prizes are up for grabs and the windows will be judged tomorrow.