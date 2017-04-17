Top marks for Kate

A chartered surveyor in Northumberland is celebrating after receiving a prestigious award.

Kate Rankine was presented with the Alastair Turnbull prize for obtaining the highest mark across the north of England in the 2016 Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) exams.

Kate works in the Savills Northumbrian rural team and undertakes estate management for private and institutional clients.

She said: “I am now looking forward to utilising the broad range of skills I have developed since joining Savills to offer advice to farmers, landowners and rural businesses across the North East.”

Savills rural, energy and projects division offers a range of services from its offices in Wooler and Corbridge.