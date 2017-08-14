Top designer showcases her creations

Have your say

A talented contemporary designer is showcasing some of her eye-catching creations in a pop-up shop in York.

Margaret Woodliff Wright, from Doxford, was asked to put together a couture collection of model millinery for Fenwick of York’s cutting-edge Design Room.

Launched there in May, the display, with Margaret’s pieces, will be featured in the first-floor fashion area this month, and also in November.

It comes on the back of an exciting autumn 2016 for Margaret, when a number of her millinery headpieces were selected for international millinery exhibitions.

For this month’s pop-up shop in York, Margaret has created some new pieces.

One of them, called York, features a hand-painted feather flower with bejewelled diamanté centre, set amongst peacock hurl.

Meanwhile, another piece, called Katie, pictured, is a modern interpretation of a classic boater.

Katie features a two-tone crown, plaited hatband, and is trimmed with an exuberant hand-painted French silk ivory and blue poppy, veiling and trimmed coque feathers.

Closer to home, Margaret made a piece especially for Alnmouth & Lesbury Cricket Club’s Kickin’ Cancer fund-raising event last month.

The creation featured delicate lilies, veiling, Swarovski and feathers on a headband. It was auctioned for £110, helping to contribute to the final total of £10,000 for the Alnwick oncology unit.

At the start of the year, Margaret created a garden-inspired piece for an international collaborative millinery project led by Margie Trembley, a hat maker based in Nebraska, USA.

It came second in an international competition in Australia, as voted for by the public, before topping a poll in another contest in Nebraska.