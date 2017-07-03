Toilets win praise from couple who criticised

A couple who complained about the state of public toilets in Amble have subsequently praised their condition.

Earlier this month, we reported how the town council had received scathing criticism about the harbour loos from numerous people.

Disgusted users branded them deplorable and smelling like third-world toilets.

The block is owned by Northumberland County Council and the authority said that the loos are cleaned regularly, but pre-planned maintenance activity, as well as redecoration, was imminent.

Following a return visit, one of the couples who complained wrote to the town council to say: ‘We were most pleased by the condition of both male and female toilets. There was a soap dispenser and working hand drier in each and no smell! Please pass our compliments to Northumberland County Council.’