Tips to help you find work in the new year

As we move into 2017, Jobcentre Plus has offered its top-10 tips for securing employment in the new year.

Giving advice on how to find work, Steve McCall, from Jobcentre Plus in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, said: “As we move into 2017, we are gearing up for some significant recruitment demands.

“From January, we will see opportunities in leisure and tourism, with holiday parks and visitor attractions recruiting for a range of roles.

“There is also recruitment needs in hospitality, with new national restaurant chains continuing to open across the region and significant jobs for passenger transport drivers, car production workers, contact centre agents, care and NHS staff, warehouse and logistics operatives and in the IT and digital sector.

“Employers often look for people with transferable skills from previous roles or from hobbies, so it may not matter if you haven’t worked before in the job you are applying for. Getting a new job is one of the most popular new-year’s resolutions people make and there are plenty of ways to make you stand out from the crowd.”

Here are his top-10 tips:

1: Look in the right place for jobs: Online, social media, newspapers, recruitment agencies and Jobcentre Plus centres.

2: LinkedIn is one social-media platform with a big recruitment section.

3: Sign up to the Universal Jobmatch website.

4: When writing your CV, think about what you’ve learnt from previous jobs or what you’ve learnt in school or college. This will allow you to tell employers about your actual skills.

5: Even if you’re short of workplace experience, there are key skills that employers look for that anyone can demonstrate, including being able to communicate well with other people, evidence of team work and IT skills.

6: If you’re worried about your age, don’t put it on your CV.

7: Tailor your covering letter/CV to reflect the job you are applying for.

8: Use your covering letter as a way to sell yourself and explain why you’re right for the job. The National Careers Service website has advice.

9: Research the organisation to see what work they are currently doing and to find out their latest news.

10: Dressing smartly, being on time and asking at least one question about the role you’ve applied for are good ways to impress the interviewers.