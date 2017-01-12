Throwing arrows for charity

A 24-hour dartsathon will be taking place this weekend in aid of charity.

Northumberland musicians Derek Allan and Sam Gibson are holding the event on Sunday in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

When Sam and Derek met they soon found out they had shared interests – a love for playing live music, a love for playing darts and a love of helping people.

They have both toured extensively across the UK, Derek as part of duo We Steal Flyers, and Sam as a solo artist.

For this charity mission they decided to use their love of darts to help people.

The event at Dinnington Social Club has been three years in the making.

The first game will kick-off at 4pm on Sunday, continuing over 24 hours to the last game at 4pm on Monday.