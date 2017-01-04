Three vehicles end up in ditch in Northumberland

A road in north Northumberland was closed for a couple of hours after three vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Around 1.30pm today, a Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a collision on a road off the A1068 between Acklington prison (HMP Northumberland) and West Chevington at 11.29am.

“Emergency services attended and found three vehicles in a ditch. Local traffic diversions have been put in place.”

By 2.10pm, the road was cleared and all of the vehicles removed.

There are no reports of any serious injuries although two of the drivers suffered whiplash.