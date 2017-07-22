Three lifeboats launched after report of missing divers at Farne Islands

An operation to locate two divers missing in the Farne Island area was launched this afternoon.

At 12.23pm, UK Coastguard requested the launch of both Seahouses RNLI lifeboats to the report from a diver support boat that two of its party, diving near the Harcar Rocks at the Farne Islands, were missing and overdue by 45 minutes.

Both Seahouses lifeboats and the Berwick All-Weather Lifeboat was also launched, as the UK Coastguard began to prepare a major search of the area.

Visibility was good, but sea conditions were poor and rough in places, and nearing the limitation for the inshore lifeboat.

As the lifeboats were about to begin their search, the divers were found near the Pinnacles at Staple Island. Seahouses Lifeboats checked the divers did not require medical assistance and they were returned to their diver support vessel, which returned them to Beadnell.

Berwick Lifeboat, which was still en route from the north, was also stood down and returned to station.

The Seahouses lifeboats also returned to station and were refuelled and ready for service by 2.30pm.