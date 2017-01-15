‘Three kings’ help Rev Paul celebrate his 60th birthday

The people of St Michael’s Church, Alnwick, were in a celebratory mood on Sunday as they wished a happy 60th birthday to their vicar, the Rev Canon Paul Scott.

Mr Scott’s birthday happened to fall on the church’s celebration of Epiphany and he was presented with gifts from ‘three kings’; aka the curate, a retired priest and a churchwarden.

The presents included a special book from the congregation containing their good wishes and thanks for his ministry.

He was given a star-covered cake which he and the congregation enjoyed with prosecco after the service.

The congregation of St Michael’s wished Mr Scott many happy returns.

Mr Scott became Vicar of Alnwick in 2012, Area Dean of the Alnwick Deanery in 2015 and an Honorary Canon of Newcastle Cathedral in 2016.